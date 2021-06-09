Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Eyewear Market 2019-2024: Growth Policies, Companies with Size, Regions, Trends, Challenges

GIVE US A TRY

Eyewear Market 2019-2024: Growth Policies, Companies with Size, Regions, Trends, Challenges

0
Press Release

Eyewear

This “Eyewear Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Eyewear market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245074

Market Overview:

  • The eyewear market is forecasted to reach USD 182.84 million by 2024, registering at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The proactive approach of consumers is providing opportunities for eyewear manufacturers and retailers to expand their consumer base. A major roadblock in the sustainable growth of the eyewear industry is the stark divide in the access of advanced, affordable, and effective eye care solutions, especially in the marginalized economies. E-retailing and online advertising are gaining huge popularity across the world as the key players are aggressively implementing their online marketing and promotional activities. Online marketing and promotion does not only provide customers with easy access but also helps vendors reduce operational costs. This factor is likely to boost the sales of eyewear through online platform in the upcoming years.

    Eyewear Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Fielmann AG
  • Safilo Group SpA
  • Luxottica Group SpA
  • Essilor International S.A.
  • The Cooper Companies Inc.
  • De Rigo Vision S.p.A.
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Charmant Group

    Scope of the Report:

  • The eyewear market includes products, such as spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, and other protective eyewear that comprises of different lens materials. Also, the scope of the study includes specific to end user men, women, and unisex eyewear and by sales channel as online and offline retail stores.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245074

    Key Market Trends:

    Demands from the Geriatric Population and Rise in the Number of Optical Deficiencies

    The eyewear industry is propelled by the growing demands for corrective and prescription-based spectacles, especially from the geriatric population – several clinical studies found a strong linkage between ageing and increased risk of developing certain eye diseases leading to low vision. Visual impairment disproportionately affects the elderly. With advancing age, the normal function of eye tissues decrease and there is an increased incidence of ocular pathology. The high prevalence rate of diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, owing to the lifestyle conditions are further known to aggravate the rates of blindness and visual impairment. The accelerating degradation of eyes is boosting the market sentiments of the eyewear products.

    Asia-Pacific is Likely to Experience the Highest Growth Rate

    A paradigm shift has been observed in the Asia-Pacific region where the consumer perception for eyewear is changing from function to fashion. Attributed to the growing economy and increasing purchasing power, the consumers in the region are buying eyewear as a fashion statement as well. By country, China emerges as the world’s leading manufacturer of spectacles along with the largest potential consumer base. They also have the highest population rate with myopia, which suggests a huge potential for the spectacles market. Some of the major players in the market are Luxottica, Johnson and Johnson, Hoya Corp, and others who are competing on the basis of the number of in-house and licensed brands, price range, product variants of each brand, type of glasses, and other parameters.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245074

    Target Audience of Eyewear Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Eyewear Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Eyewear market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Eyewear market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Eyewear market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Eyewear market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Eyewear market studied.

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Report: Absorbent Pads Market 2019 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2019-2023

    Post Views: 40
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror