Failure Analysis Market by 2024: Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Detail, Product Types, Market Size, Regions, Applications

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector is Driving the Demand for Failure Analysis

– The automotive industry continually faces new challenges, as the demand for inexpensive and high-quality components increases. Extreme diligence must be maintained to ensure that such components are designed and manufactured with sufficient quality, in order to endure a variety of service environments.

– Recently, Asia-Pacific witnessed a considerable growth in the automotive industry, owing to the increasing demand for passenger as well as advanced vehicles. The passenger vehicles however, find increased usage due to population density in the region. Therefore, the increasing production of passenger and luxury cars is driving the market growth in the region.

– The automobile component may fail for different failure modes, causing severe accidents and therefore it is important to identify the failure mode for which the automobile component fails more frequently.

– Failure analysis is also done to establish the cause of an accident, wherein analysis is employed to see which component in the automotive caused the accident.

North America occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America, majorly owing to the United States is one of the earliest adopters of failure analysis techniques, originally introduced to ensure no major disruptions occur in the existing business models.

– The country is home to a majority of the dominant industries. For instance, the automotive sector in the country is ruled by General Motors and Ford, who rely heavily on automation.

– Furthermore, the United States is one the leaders in terms of crude oil production and has several oil rigs spread out across the North American continent. After the devastating effects of various oil rig accidents, the most notable being the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that occurred in 2010, discharging over 4.5 million barrels of oil into the sea due to a mechanical failure, the need for failure analysis techniques is being felt more acutely.

