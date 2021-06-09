Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Fixed Satellite Services Market by 2024: Product Types, Market Size, Regions, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers



Press Release

Fixed Satellite Services

This “Fixed Satellite Services Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Fixed Satellite Services market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

  • The fixed satellite services market was valued at USD 20.18 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024)
  • – Fixed satellite services (FSS) use ground equipment at set locations to receive and transmit satellite signals. Fixed satellite services generally have a low power output and larger dish-style antennas are required for reception. Also, the satellites used for fixed service require less power than direct broadcasting satellites (DBS).
  • – The fixed satellite service market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the rise in the extensive use of data communications and increasing demand for high-speed internet.
  • – High capital investment and increasing use of fiber optic transmission cables are some of the major factors restraining the adoption of the fixed satellite services. Also, the stringent government regulation related to the market and limited orbital locations can also effect the entrance of new players into the studied market.
  • – The demand for fixed satellite services is also rising from the enterprise segment. In July 2018, Gilat Telecom announced that it was chosen as a service provider for Iridium Certus for land-mobile applications and can now offer customers a wider variety of fixed connectivity solutions.

    Fixed Satellite Services Market Covers Manufacturers:

  • Embratel Star One
  • Eutelsat Communications
  • Telesat Holdings
  • Thaicom Public Company Ltd
  • Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd
  • Telenor Satellite Broadcasting
  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)
  • SES SA
  • Arab Satellite Communications Organization
  • Hispasat SA
  • Intelsat SA

    Scope of the Report:

  • Fixed satellite services (FSS) provides a high-speed connection to the end users by making use of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology. FSS systems are positioned in a fixed strategic location and the coverage area extends up to several square miles. FSS systems are used in various sectors like commercial, aerospace and defense, media but the telecom industry is the prime user among all.

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing 5G Penetration to Stimulate the Market Growth

    – Increasing 5G penetration is expected to further increase the market growth over the forecast period. This is because with the increased usage of 5G connection among users, the market is likely to grow even bigger as the 5G connection uses the fixed satellites to establish connections.
    – Research has been undertaken regarding 28 GHz band sharing between 5G new radio cellular systems and fixed satellite services (FSS).
    – This method focuses on modelling a sharing scenario between the uplink of the FSS system and the uplink of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system. It can help in developing an interference from the FSS terminals toward the 5G base station, known as next-generation Node-B.

    Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

    – The region is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to the booming telecom sector in the region and increasing investment in the satellite services market.
    – In December 2018, China launched its first communication satellite to provide space-based internet services worldwide, in an apparent bid to rival other international firms. Moreover, in February 2019, India launched its communication satellite GSAT-31 by a European launch services provider. It is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon.
    – The continued efforts by the government of the countries and their efforts are driving the fixed satellites and therefore the related services market in the region.

    Target Audience of Fixed Satellite Services Market:

    • Manufacturer / Potential Investors
    • Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
    • Association and government bodies.

    Key Reasons to Fixed Satellite Services Market Report:

    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Fixed Satellite Services market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
    • The End User that is expected to dominate the Fixed Satellite Services market is analyzed in detail
    • The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Fixed Satellite Services market.
    • Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
    • Regional analysis of Fixed Satellite Services market studied, during the forecast period
    • The segments that are expected to dominate the Fixed Satellite Services market studied.

