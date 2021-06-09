Fluoropolymer Coatings Market by 2024 Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities

This “Fluoropolymer Coatings Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Fluoropolymer Coatings market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Sector – A Huge Market Potential

– Fluoropolymer coatings for industrial applications are applied on various derivatives, like concrete, carbon steel, stainless steel, steel alloys, brass, zinc, magnesium, and other metals, as well as non-metallic, such as glass, ceramics, elastomers, rubber, plastics, paper, or wood, in order to offer protection against mechanical, chemical, and environmental degradation. It is designed to be both aesthetic, as well as protective.

– The list of uses of fluoropolymer coatings serve is nearly endless. The main reason for applying a coating is to protect the part that is underneath it, especially from various types of corrosion. Fluoropolymer coatings are one of the most durable types of non-stick coatings. The most common use of industrial coatings is to prevent concrete or steel from corroding. Another common use is to make these materials more resistant to fire or other chemicals.

– The oil and gas industry is a major sub-segment of industrial application, which is a major consumer of fluoropolymer coatings. Oil and gas exploration and recovery demand the harshest of all applications for polymeric materials. The temperature and pressures, the presence of corrosive chemicals, and the operational life expected of such materials require the use of only premium, high-performance grades. Fluoropolymer coating has the property of withstanding extremely low and high temperature, and providing reduced torque and galling levels, even after long-term exposure to corrosion. Fasteners, valves, and subsea connectors used in oil and gas equipment benefit from low friction, good load bearing, and anti-corrosion properties of fluoropolymer coatings.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for fluoropolymer coatings during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Demand

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness tremendous growth, over the assessment period, in the fluoropolymers market, due to the wide usage of fluoropolymer coatings in numerous end-use application segments. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, followed by Europe and North America.

– China’s 13th five-year plan outlined urbanization focused on investments in airports, railways, and water infrastructure, which is likely to drive the need for fluoropolymer-based coatings. Currently, the steadily growing number of housing stats in China is giving coating manufacturers a boost. Moreover, China is a cost-sensitive market. As fluoropolymer coatings provide a lifespan of more than 30 years, cutting down the cost of recoats and maintenance, there is a positive growth opportunity for the product.

– China is one of the world’s largest automotive and auto component manufacturing bases. The Government of China views its automotive industry, including the auto parts sector, as one of the country’s pillar industries running the national economy. Other than being a manufacturing hub, China continues to be the world’s largest vehicle market, with sales of over 28 million units in 2017. Fluoropolymer coatings, with its high weatherability and high gloss finishes, are estimated to have an increased demand from the automotive industry. High demand for premier cars and consumers’ rising purchasing power are likely to drive the demand for fluoropolymer coatings from this segment.

