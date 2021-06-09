Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Organic trace minerals have vital role in maintaining animal health. The rate of absorbing the food increases with the presence of trace minerals in the feed, and they improve the nutrient content in animal feed. Growing occurrences of disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza (AI), in poultry and turkey have increased the demand for these minerals. Bioavailability is another factor that differentiates organic and inorganic trace minerals in animal feed. Poultry was the largest consumer of organic trace minerals in animal feed in 2016. The demand for broilers, chickens, and turkeys has witnessed a steady increase, particularly in countries with growing food industries such as China, India, and Brazil, which has played a key role in growing animal feed consumption in these countries.

Asia Pacific dominated the organic trace minerals market in 2016. This region was the largest manufacturer and consumer of feed with China and India accounting for a majority of the share. Favorable demographics, subsidized tax regime in animal husbandry, and improving feed quality were the major driving factors of this market in Asia Pacific.

Europe accounted for 27.7% of the market share in 2016. This region was driven by the growing demand from major animal feed consuming countries including Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. State-of-the-art infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions have helped the region grow in the poultry and pork sectors, consequently boosting the demand for organic trace minerals.

