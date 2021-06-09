Global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Diethyl malonate, also known as DEM, is the diethyl ester of malonic acid. It is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with a fruity, banana, pineapple odor. It is an important starting material in pharmaceutical and agricultural chemical industries. It is widely used in the fields of drug intermediates, dyes & pigments and flavors & fragrance.
The global diethyl malonate industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, such as Hebei Chengxin, Tiande Chemical, Nanlin Chemical and Puhua Chemical. At present, Hebei Chengxin is the world leader, holding 39.25% production market share in 2015.
Diethyl malonate downstream is wide and recently diethyl malonate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of drug intermediates, dyes & pigments and flavors & fragrance. Globally, the diethyl malonate market is mainly driven by growing demand for drug intermediates. Drug intermediates accounts for nearly 48.74% of total downstream consumption of Diethyl Malonate in global and China has become largest market of global diethyl malonate industry.
Diethyl malonate can be mainly divided into technical grade and pharma grade which Pharma Grade captures about 50.20% and Technical Grade captures about 44% of diethyl malonate market in 2015. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of diethyl malonate.
The global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market is valued at 73 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2018-2025.
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Technical Grade
Pharma Grade
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Drug Intermediates
Dyes and Pigments
Flavors and Fragrance
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
