Global NGS Based Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics are the medical devices used for diagnosis of various conditions using advanced generation sequencing platforms.

North America is currently leading the market due to the research and innovations and presence of maximum numbers of players. Europe is following America. Rising caseload of cancer, incidence of drug-resistant infectious diseases in Asian and African countries have created a huge demand of such technologies. Hence, market will grow at a fast pace in these regions.

In 2018, the global NGS Based Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global NGS Based Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NGS Based Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Janssen

Roche

Qiagen

ThermoFisher Scientific

Oxford Gene Technology

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences

Paradigm Diagnostics

Innogene Kalbiotech

Admera Health

AITbiotech

Centogene

Phalanx Biotech Group

iGenomX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Academics/Research Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of NGS Based Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

