Global Optogenetic Market Research 2019-2025: Company, Industry Type, Drivers, Challenges and Competitors by Industry Size, Forecast

Global “Optogenetic Market” Research Report offers complete details including recent trends, Optogenetic statistics, and growth factors. An in-depth study of leading Optogenetic market players, supply chain scenario, business strategies and development scenario is presented in this report. Various factors like Optogenetic growth rate, value chain analysis, deployment status and Optogenetic industry landscape scenario are encompassed in this report. The forecast information related to Global industry is also portrayed in the report.

  • Optogenetics is a biological technique which involves the use of light to control cells in living tissue, typically neurons, that have been genetically modified to express light-sensitive ion channels. It is a neuromodulation method that uses a combination of techniques from optics and genetics to control and monitor the activities of individual neurons in living tissue—even within freely-moving animals—and to precisely measure these manipulation effects in real-time. The key reagents used in optogenetics are light-sensitive proteins. Neuronal control is achieved using optogenetic actuators like channelrhodopsin, halorhodopsin, and archaerhodopsin, while optical recording of neuronal activities can be made with the help of optogenetic sensors for calcium (GCaMP), vesicular release (synapto-pHluorin), neurotransmitter (GluSnFRs), or membrane voltage (arc lightning, ASAP1). Control (or recording) of activity is restricted to genetically defined neurons and performed in a spatiotemporal-specific manner by light.
  • The field of optogenetics has furthered the fundamental scientific understanding of how specific cell types contribute to the function of biological tissues such as neural circuits in vivo (see references from the scientific literature below). Moreover, on the clinical side, optogenetics-driven research has led to insights into Parkinson’s disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders. Indeed, optogenetics papers in 2009 have also provided insight into neural codes relevant to autism, Schizophrenia, drug abuse, anxiety, and depression.
  • In 2018, the global Optogenetic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Optogenetic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Optogenetic development in United States, Europe and China.

  • Addgene
  • Cobalt International Energy
  • Coherent
  • Laser Glow Technology
  • Jackson Laboratories
  • Regenxbio
  • Thorlabs

    Optogenetic Market by Applications:
    >Neuroscience
    >Retinal Diseases Treatment
    >Hearing Problem Treatment
    >Behavioral Tracking
    >Cardiovascular Alignment
    >Pacing

    Optogenetic Market by Types:
    >Light Instruments
    >Actuators
    >Sensors

    Highlights of the Global Optogenetic Report:

    • Segmentation details of the market
    • Necessary modification of the market dynamics
    • Detailed analysis of the parent market
    • Market share study
    • Estimating role of industrial growth and advancement
    • Current, precedent, and future market research in terms of value and volume
    • Major strategies of the dominating players

    Regional Analysis:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea

    Optogenetic Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Optogenetic Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Optogenetic Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Optogenetic Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Optogenetic Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Optogenetic Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Optogenetic Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Optogenetic Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

