Global Overhead Power Cables Market Segment 2019 by Recent Developments, Market Size, Scope and Outlook Forecast to 2025

Press Release

Overhead Power Cables

Global “Overhead Power Cables Market” Research Report offers complete details including recent trends, Overhead Power Cables statistics, and growth factors. An in-depth study of leading Overhead Power Cables market players, supply chain scenario, business strategies and development scenario is presented in this report. Various factors like Overhead Power Cables growth rate, value chain analysis, deployment status and Overhead Power Cables industry landscape scenario are encompassed in this report. The forecast information related to Global industry is also portrayed in the report.

About Overhead Power Cables Market:

  • An overhead power cable is a structure used in electric power transmission and distribution to transmit electrical energy along large distances. It consists of one or more conductors (commonly multiples of three) suspended by towers or poles. Since most of the insulation is provided by air, overhead power lines are generally the lowest-cost method of power transmission for large quantities of electric energy.
  • Towers for support of the cables are made of wood (as-grown or laminated), steel or aluminum (either lattice structures or tubular poles), concrete, and occasionally reinforced plastics. The bare wire conductors on the line are generally made of aluminum (either plain or reinforced with steel, or composite materials such as carbon and glass fiber), though some copper wires are used in medium-voltage distribution and low-voltage connections to customer premises. A major goal of overhead power cable design is to maintain adequate clearance between energized conductors and the ground so as to prevent dangerous contact with the line, and to provide reliable support for the conductors, resilience to storms, ice loads, earthquakes and other potential damage causes. Today overhead lines are routinely operated at voltages exceeding 765,000 volts between conductors, with even higher voltages possible in some cases.
  • The Overhead Power Cables market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Overhead Power Cables. This report presents the worldwide Overhead Power Cables market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
  • This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

    Major Key Players are as Follows: 

  • General Cable Technologies
  • Southwire
  • Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower
  • KEC International
  • Kalpataru Power Transmission
  • Nexans
  • Prysmian
  • Shandong DingChang Tower
  • Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries

    Overhead Power Cables Market by Applications:
    >Commercial
    >Industrial
    >Residential

    Overhead Power Cables Market by Types:
    >Conductors
    >Fittings
    >Fixtures

    Highlights of the Global Overhead Power Cables Report:

    • Segmentation details of the market
    • Necessary modification of the market dynamics
    • Detailed analysis of the parent market
    • Market share study
    • Estimating role of industrial growth and advancement
    • Current, precedent, and future market research in terms of value and volume
    • Major strategies of the dominating players

    Regional Analysis:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea

    Overhead Power Cables Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Overhead Power Cables Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Overhead Power Cables Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Overhead Power Cables Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Overhead Power Cables Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Overhead Power Cables Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Overhead Power Cables Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Overhead Power Cables Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

