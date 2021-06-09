Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Portable Data Storage Market 2019 Competitive Landscape by Industry Size, New Product Launches, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnership Forecast to 2025

Press Release

Portable Data Storage

Global “Portable Data Storage Market” Research Report offers complete details including recent trends, Portable Data Storage statistics, and growth factors. An in-depth study of leading Portable Data Storage market players, supply chain scenario, business strategies and development scenario is presented in this report. Various factors like Portable Data Storage growth rate, value chain analysis, deployment status and Portable Data Storage industry landscape scenario are encompassed in this report. The forecast information related to Global industry is also portrayed in the report.

About Portable Data Storage Market:

  • In the computer world, portable storage devices include flash drives, USB drives (thumb drives), external hard drives (sometimes called mini hard drives), and portable CD/DVD-ROM drives. There are also products that can be purchased to turn an internal hard drive into a portable hard drive: These are called enclosures and usually come with a hard case, a plug for the drive, and an external USB cable. Some are externally-powered, but many draw power from USB.
  • Major factors driving the portable data storage market includes government regulation for business to store and maintain a backup of variety of data they make use of. To protect data from virus and malware software that requires strong backup solutions and high storage capacity is one of the significant factor driving market growth.
  • The Portable Data Storage market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Data Storage. This report presents the worldwide Portable Data Storage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
  • This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

    Major Key Players are as Follows: 

  • Sandisk
  • Adata Technology
  • Seagate Technology
  • Samsung Group
  • Transcend Information
  • Toshiba
  • Freecom
  • Hewlett-Packard
  • Sony

    Portable Data Storage Market by Applications:
    >Industrial
    >Commercial

    Portable Data Storage Market by Types:
    >Pen Drive
    >SSD Memory Card
    >Hard Drives
    >Blu-Ray Disk
    >USB
    >Portable Web Servers

    Highlights of the Global Portable Data Storage Report:

    • Segmentation details of the market
    • Necessary modification of the market dynamics
    • Detailed analysis of the parent market
    • Market share study
    • Estimating role of industrial growth and advancement
    • Current, precedent, and future market research in terms of value and volume
    • Major strategies of the dominating players

    Regional Analysis:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea

    Portable Data Storage Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Portable Data Storage Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Portable Data Storage Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Portable Data Storage Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Portable Data Storage Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Portable Data Storage Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Portable Data Storage Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Portable Data Storage Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

