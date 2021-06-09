Global Yellow Dextrin Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Yellow Dextrin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Yellow Dextrin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Yellow Dextrin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Yellow Dextrin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Yellow dextrin has low viscosity and is very sticky and hygroscopic in nature. Used in the foundry as a binder for cores. Yellow dextrin helps in increasing dry strength at the same time being completely soluble in water. It is also used in water soluble glues, as a printing thickener and as a binders in paint. Yellow Dextrins are prepared by heat treatment in presence of chemicals to suitably modify characteristics and properties of starch.
Europe yellow dextrin industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Europe yellow dextrin industry. The main market players are Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, SÃ¼dstÃ¤rke, etc.
In the yellow dextrin market, total Europe consumption was 41716 metric ton. Germany was the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, Germany occupied 32% of the Europe consumption volume in total.
Yellow Dextrin could be applied in many fields, such as envelope adhesives, paper, food, etc. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more yellow dextrin. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance yellow dextrin to meet the demands.
The major raw material of yellow dextrin is starch, like potato starch, corn starch, etc., from local agriculture supplies. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Yellow Dextrin, and then impact the price of Yellow Dextrin and downstream demand.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Yellow Dextrin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Cargill
LYCKEBY AMYLEX
Emsland Group
Sudstarke
AGRANA
Fidelinka
Solam
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Envelope Adhesive
Paper Application
Food Application
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Yellow Dextrin capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Yellow Dextrin manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yellow Dextrin are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Yellow Dextrin Manufacturers
Yellow Dextrin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Yellow Dextrin Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Yellow Dextrin market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
