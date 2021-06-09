Hydrazine Market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022 | Arkema, Bayer, Fisons, Arrow Fine Chemicals, Arch Chemicals

Hydrazine is a toxic, colorless sensitizer and irritant in its anhydrous form, which damages the central nervous system and causes seizures and tumors. It has a pungent smell and is a powerful reducing agent. It is highly explosive in unstable state. Hydrazine is mainly used during polymerization and for the treatment of water. It is also used as rocket fuel and for the preparation of gas precursors used in air bags in automobiles. Moreover, hydrazine is used in space vehicles in the form of propellant to reduce the overall concentration of dissolved oxygen. In addition, it finds major use in industrial boilers to control the pH of water.

The production of hydrazine involves various processes such as Raschig process, urea process, and H2O2 process. Among all these, the Raschig process is the most widely used process for the commercial production of hydrazine. The chemical majorly finds its application in the production of foaming agents, such as azodicarbonamide. When azodicarbonamide is bubbled via a liquid polymer precursor, it decomposes to nitrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and ammonia thermally. Hence, these gases further form bubbles in the hydrazine liquid and thus polymerize to leave a foamy and lightweight plastic.

Leading market players have invested huge capital in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The major players in the industrial explosives market are:

Arkema Inc.

Bayer AG

Fisons plc

Arrow Fine Chemicals

Arch Chemicals, Inc.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.

Japan Finechem Company, Inc.

Lanxess AG

Lansdowne Chemicals

Hidkim.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global hydrazine market.

The report includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the forecast period to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Comprehensive regional analysis based on primary as well as secondary sources is also offered.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions.

The report furnishes key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as value chain analysis of the hydrazine market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets, By End-use Industry

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

Chapter: 4 GLOBAL HYDRAZINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter: 5 HYDRAZINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Chapter: 6 COMPANY PROFILES

