Hydrophobic Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach $2,471 million by 2022

Water causes damage to the substrates as it carries many deleterious elements, such as chlorides and dirt, into the porous substrates like concrete. Hydrophobic coatings on the substrates efficiently protect the assets from water damage, and thus increase the durability of the materials. These coatings possess significant durability and superior properties such as self-cleanliness and resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. In the year 2015, the global hydrophobic coatings market was valued at $1,628 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $2,471 million by 2022.

Increase in demand for hydrophobic coating globally due to their remarkable properties, rise in modernization, and growth in concern towards protecting the substrate against environmental agents. Moreover, they can be applied to any surface regardless of its composition such as plastic, glass, and metals. The market for hydrophobic coatings is also driven by the requirement of aesthetic appeal in the automotive industry. However, these coatings loaded with nanoparticles, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are not stable, for long term and lose their hydrophobicity when exposed to UV radiation.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, 3M, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., Oerlikon Metco Inc., and Nanex Company.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 of the global hydrophobic coatings market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Exhaustive analysis predicts the applications that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors highlights the competitive scenario across the geographies.

An in-depth analysis of current research and developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that interpret the market behavior.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which portray the competitive outlook.

