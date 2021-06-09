Important Key Vendors of Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market 2019 Forecast till 2025 Presents Latest Data by Leading Countries, Market Size and by Geography

Global “Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market” Research Report offers complete details including recent trends, Non-concentrating Solar Collector statistics, and growth factors. An in-depth study of leading Non-concentrating Solar Collector market players, supply chain scenario, business strategies and development scenario is presented in this report. Various factors like Non-concentrating Solar Collector growth rate, value chain analysis, deployment status and Non-concentrating Solar Collector industry landscape scenario are encompassed in this report. The forecast information related to Global industry is also portrayed in the report.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13767766

About Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market:

A solar collector is a device that collects and/or concentrates solar radiation from the Sun. These devices are primarily used for active solar heating and allow for the heating of water for personal use. These collectors are generally mounted on the roof and must be very sturdy as they are exposed to a variety of different weather conditions. The use of these solar collectors provides an alternative for traditional domestic water heating using a water heater, potentially reducing energy costs over time. As well as in domestic settings, a large number of these collectors can be combined in an array and used to generate electricity in solar thermal power plants.

In the non-concentrating type, the collector area (the area that intercepts the solar radiation) is the same as the absorber area (the area that absorbs the radiation). Flat plate collectors (FPC) and evacuated tube collectors (ETC) are non-concentrating type collectors. These collectors are mainly designed for solar hot water and industrial process heat applications which require energy delivery at temperatures in the range of 60-250  C. These collectors use both diffuse and beam solar radiation and do not require tracking of the sun. They are mechanically simpler than concentrating collectors and require less maintenance.

The Non-concentrating Solar Collector market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-concentrating Solar Collector. This report presents the worldwide Non-concentrating Solar Collector market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Greenonetec

Soletrol

Prosunpro

Bosch Thermotechnik

Viessmann

Solahart

Vaillant Group

Xne Group

Dimas