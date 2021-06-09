Industrial Alcohols Market growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2023 | Cargill Inc, MGP Ingredients, Green Plains, Birla Sugar

The global industrial alcohols market was valued at $100,535 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $198,610 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2023. Industrial alcohols are used by end users for various applications such as sanitizing, cleaning, and solvent properties. Moreover, these alcohols are required for the production of medicines, food products, flavorings agents, and cosmetics. In addition, they are used to develop vaccines, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics as well as manufacturing pharmaceuticals such as chloroform, atabrine, and barbiturates. Furthermore, majorly produced alcohol, such as ethanol, is used in the production of adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, explosives, inks, hand cream, plastics, and textiles.

The global market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to the rise in demand for biofuels. Moreover, surge in environmental concerns and stringent governmental regulations have fueled the development of Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation Model (GREET) model.

The key players have largely invested in the R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand for end users. The major players in the market include:

Cargill Inc.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Green Plains Inc.

Birla Sugar

Cristalco

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

Flint Hills Resources

Sigma Aldrich

The Andersons Inc.

BASF SE

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped as per individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise industrial alcohols market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain analysis to understand the market scenari

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tool & model

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market snapshot

2.2. CXO perspectives

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

HAPTER 4. INDUSTRIAL ALCOHOLS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. INDUSTRIAL ALCOHOLS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. INDUSTRIAL ALCOHOLS MARKET, BY SOURCE

CHAPTER 7. INDUSTRIAL ALCOHOLS MARKET, BY PROCESSING METHOD

CHAPTER 8. INDUSTRIAL ALCOHOLS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

