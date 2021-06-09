Industrial Explosives Market registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016-2022 | AEL Mining Services, Orica, EXSA, Enaex, MAXAM Corp, Austin Powder Company

Industrial explosives are generally high hazard blasting agents usually used for quarrying, mining, and construction activities. As industrial explosives yield higher torque, they are widely used by tunnelling companies across the globe. Industrial explosives are either deflagrated or detonated. Deflagration of industrial explosives refers to the explosion caused due to a flame, whereas detonation is caused due to an explosive shock wave traversing through the explosive. After explosion, industrial explosives produce a strong torque accompanied by heat, light, sound, and pressure. Explosives that detonate are called high explosives, whereas explosives that are deflagrated are known as blasting agents or low explosives. Industrial explosives possess various properties such as toxicity, volatility, high density, brisance, stability, and sensitivity among others.

The market for industrial explosives has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increasing government initiatives to tap rich mineral resources present deep inside the earth as well as growing mining and construction activities. The world industrial explosives market is expected to reach a market value of $15,888 million by 2022 from $10,180 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016-2022.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demand. Major players in the industrial explosives market are

AEL Mining Services

Orica Ltd.

EXSA S.A.,

Enaex S.A.,

MAXAM Corp.,

Austin Powder Company,

Hubei Kailong Chemical Group Co., Ltd,

Solar Industries India Limited,

Dyno Nobel and

Davey Bickford

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the world industrial explosives market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world industrial explosives market is provided in the report.

Market estimations and forecast provided in this report have been derived by analyzing the factors affecting the growth of the market and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of value and volume.

Region-specific and country-specific analyses of the market value and volume based on primary as well as secondary sources are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of the industrial explosives market helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning, and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets, By End-use Industry

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets, By Geography

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategy

CHAPTER 4. WORLD INDUSTRIAL EXPLOSIVES MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. WORLD INDUSTRIAL EXPLOSIVES MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 6. WORLD INDUSTRIAL EXPLOSIVES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILE

