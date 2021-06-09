Industrial Packaging Market by Product (Drums, IBCs, Sacks, Pails, and Crates/Totes)- Research and Industry Forecast 2023

Global Industrial Packaging Market was valued at $53,743 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $69,787 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023. Industrial goods are heavy, bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere, and hazardous to environment. Thus, it is necessary to conserve the product for longer time during storage and transportation specifically with hermetically sealed packaging and secured from external contamination. Industrial packaging is different from other types of packaging in thickness, strength, and the level of protection it provides for extended storage. Rise in building & construction activities in majority of the emerging economies especially in India and China, rise in food & beverages industry to meet the demand of growing population, and the rapid growth of exports, which requires superior packaging standards for the international market, are the major factors that are expected to the market growth during the forecast period.

The global industrial packaging market is segmented based on product, material, application, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), sacks, pails, and crates/totes. On the basis of material, it is classified into paperboard, plastic, metal, wood, and fiber. Based on application, it is categorized into chemical & pharmaceutical, building & construction, food & beverage, oil & lubricant, agriculture & horticulture, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Industrial Packaging Market Key Segments

By Product

Drums

IBCs

Sacks

Pails

Crates/Totes

By Material

Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Fiber

By Application

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Oil & Lubricant

Agriculture & Horticulture

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global industrial packaging market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the product utilized in industrial packaging and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players along with the strategies and developments are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

