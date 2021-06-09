Insulation Materials Market growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2014-2022 | BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International

Insulation materials are used in the various end-use industry such as automotive, oil & gas, wires & cables, non-residential construction, HVAC & OEM, and residential construction to reduce the energy consumption and to stop the flow of heat, sound or electricity from going out or coming inside something.

The global insulation materials market is anticipated to reach $92,570 million by 2022 compared to $60,000 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. It is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. The rise in construction activities, infrastructural development, automotive, and consumer goods sector has resulted in the increased demand for insulation materials. In addition, insulation materials have gained increased adoption in the consumer goods and packaging industry owing to the rise in consumption of insulation materials in these end-user industries. In terms of applications, the market is categorized as automotive, residential construction, HVAC & OEM, non-residential construction, wires & cables, oil & gas and others. The global insulation materials market is on a continuous rise due to growth in construction industry in developing countries such China, India, and Brazil.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659956/sample

The companies profiled in the report include:

The DoW Chemical Company

BASF SE,

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer AG

Saint-Gobain S.A

Rockwool International

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Bridgestone

GAF Materials Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global insulation materials market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist the stakeholder to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of insulation materials in different applications across various industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across the geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled along with the strategies and developments, which portrays the competitive market outlook.

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659956/buy/4999

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUaCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research methodology

1.2.1 Secondary research

1.2.2 Primary research

1.2.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.2 Key findings

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET-BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]