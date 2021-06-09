Latest Study on Beauty Drinks Market Report 2019 by Business Plans, Development Status, Market Size, and Revenue Forecast to 2024

This “Beauty Drinks Market” report provides a detailed study on market and how it is impacting the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry. In addition, the report also mentions opportunities that manufacturers operating in the global Beauty Drinks market can use for expanding their business in untapped market to increase their customer base.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Investments from Key Players

Key players, such as Nestle and Coca-Cola have been investing on research activities focusing on product innovations in beauty drinks. Glowelle, which is a blend of antioxidant vitamins, phyto-nutrients, and botanical fruit extracts – by Nestle, is specifically designed to tackle signs of aging by nourishing the skin, and can be noted as pioneering efforts in the nutritional beauty sector. Nestle also rolled out its collagen-coffee, branding it as a low-fat alternative to normal coffee, with beneficial effects on the skin. Private label brands, such as Vitabiotics, also introduced beauty drinks for skin and hair, containing hydrolyzed marine collagen, inositol, blackcurrant seed oil, and amino acids. The increasing demand for beauty drinks has prompted many companies, like Coca-Cola to collaborate with players like Sanofi SA, to launch the beauty drink – ‘Beautific Oenobiol’.

Collagen products form the largest market segment

Collagen-based beauty drinks are becoming popular in the beauty drink industry as they are protein rich ingredient, which play an important role in skincare. They protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Collagen-based products are high in demand among the young population for slimming and beauty purposes and elderly consumers for anti-aging effects as they have a tendency of producing low levels of collagen. Asia-Pacific forms the largest market for collagen-based beauty drinks, whereas, the North American market is expected to register a prominent CAGR, due to the increasing awareness about health and beauty benefits of collagen among the United States and Canadian consumers.

