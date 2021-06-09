Liquid Packaging Carton Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2022 | Elopak, Evergreen Packaging, Greatview Aseptic Packaging, Klabin, Liqui-Box Corporation

liquid packaging carton market accounted for $12,117 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2022. Food or beverage packaging is aimed toward preservation, containment, marketing & information, traceability, convenience, tamper indication, and other functions. Liquid packaging cartons are containers, which enable the safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provide customized packaging as per the manufacturers’ marketing requirement. Characteristics such as convenience, maneuverability, recyclability, and eco-friendly material make these cartons packaging preferred solution for manufacturers. Liquid packaging cartons are specifically constructed for containing various liquids across numerous end uses, namely, milk & dairy products, packaged water, liquid food products, soft drinks, and juices.

Change in consumer lifestyle worldwide, especially from the emerging countries, convenience in usage, and biodegradable nature of the cartons are the factors that supplement the market growth. However, stiff competition from the glass and plastic packaging industry is projected to hamper the market growth. Aseptic-based packaging is a major trend that is expected to create opportunities for liquid carton market; it safeguards the product from microorganisms and enhances its shelf life without adding preservatives. Technological developments in production processes are expected to lead to a lower cost of production and superior sustainability, leading to improvement in performance efficiency.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launches, expansions, mergers, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in the report include:

Elopak As

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Klabin SA

Liqui-Box Corporation

Refresco Gerber N.V.

SIG Global

Tetra Pak Inc.

TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd

Weyerhaeuser Co.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the liquid packaging carton market.

In-depth analysis of the liquid packaging carton market estimations for key segments is conducted.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of liquid packaging carton) assists in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the liquid packaging carton market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed, which provide a competitive outlook of the market.

