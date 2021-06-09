Metal Recycling Market Expected to reach with a CAGR of 4.5% by 2022 | ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel

Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type (Ferrous and Non-ferrous Metals), End-user Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Shipbuilding, Industrial Machinery)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Metal recycling market generated a revenue of $304,633 million in 2014 and is expected to reach a market value of $446,472 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metals.

Steel is one of the most recycled metals. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are used extensively in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging

The major factor driving the growth of metal recycling market is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising income, and spending capability of people in developing economies.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and OmniSource Corporation.

High rate of obsolescence, increase in energy savings with decreased greenhouse gases emission levels, accelerating industrialization and urbanization in developing nations and increasing consumer awareness is presently driving the growth of metal recycling market. Additionally, increased scarcity of rare earth metals acts as an opportunity for the global market. However, unorganized flow of waste metals and less scrap collection zones is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The market is classified on the basis of metal type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on metal type, the market is segmented into ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals. By end-user industry, the market is classified into automotive, packaging, shipbuilding, industrial machinery, electronics & electrical equipment and others. Building & construction generated the highest revenue in the year 2014 owing to high demolition rates in construction sector. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue in 2014 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global metal recycling market, along with the current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers, which is expected to help the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the key intermediaries involved and their respective roles at every stage.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of strategies adopted by them.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated from 2016 to 2022, which are provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

