Pressure Infusor Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

A pressure infusor is a specially designed cuff and bladder device used to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids to provide for rapid infusion into patients suffering from hypovolemia (diminished volume of circulating blood in the body) and its complications.

Global Pressure Infusor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BD

Smiths Medical

3M

Merit Medical Systems

Sarstedt

Armstrong Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Sun-Med

Wego

ERKA

Sujia

Rudolf Riester

Biegler

AC Cossor & Son

Nuova

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Manual Pressure Infusor

Automatic Pressure Infusor

By End-User / Application

Infusion of IV Solutions

Infusion of Blood

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

