Sous Vide Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2026

Major players in the global Sous Vide Machine market include:

NutriChef

PolyScience Culinary

Tribest Life

Vonshef

Nomiku

Easy Vac

Gourmia

Anova Applied Electronics

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Oliso

ChefSteps

Sansaire Based on types, the Sous Vide Machine market is primarily split into:

Immersion Types

Home Use

Commercial Use