Updated Business Report on Business Firewall Router Market by Emerging Trends 2017-2024
Enterprise/business firewall router is defined as a physical device which helps to protect the enterprise system from numerous threats such as data theft, ransomware and controls the flow of unauthorized traffic. Enterprise/business firewall router is widely used by large and medium enterprise to protect their systems from threats.
Market Size and Forecast
The global enterprise/business firewall router market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, rising network security threats such as hackers, ransomware and others and increasing government regulations regarding consumer privacy are envisioned to bolster the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market across the globe. Additionally, riding on the back of expanding enterprise networks and increasing security challenges are believed to boost the demand for enterprise/business firewall router market.
On the basis of end-user, global enterprise/business firewall router market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprise and large enterprises. Further, the large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the overall segment by the end of 2024. Likely, this growth of large enterprises segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of firewall router to protect their systems from threats.
In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest market of enterprise/business firewall router in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, North America region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period aided by U.S. Likely, development of modern network firewalls with multifunctional security capabilities such as intrusion prevention service (IPS) and increasing number of cyber-crimes are believed to bolster the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market in this region.
• In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.
Europe region captured the second largest market of enterprise/business firewall hardware in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, Western Europe countries such as Germany, U.K and others are witnessing the augmented demand for enterprise/business firewall hardware due to rising investment to enhance network security across enterprise environments and increasing strict government regulations regarding consumer privacy.
Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the fastest growing enterprise/business firewall hardware market during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and growing enterprise networks. Japan and China are the major countries driving the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market in this region due to high adoption of firewall network to minimize network threats.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global enterprise/business firewall router market in the following segments:
By Industry
E-commerce & Retail,
Information Technology,
Government,
Telecommunication,
Manufacturing,
Healthcare
Others
By End-User
Small enterprise
Medium enterprise
Large enterprise
Enterprise/Business Firewall Router Market
By Region
Global enterprise/business firewall router market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing demand for innovative and advanced technology to protect enterprise systems from theft, malicious attacks and unauthorized access is envisioned to flourish the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market. Further, stringent government policies regarding consumer privacy is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of enterprise/business firewall router market across the globe. Moreover, growing concerns to limit the network security risks across various organizations is projected to bolster the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market by the end of 2024.
Furthermore, growing advancement in network security devices and increasing number of cyber-crimes are predicted to bolster the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market. Likely, emergence of new policies such as bring your own device coupled with rising security concerns is predicted to propel the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market.
However, high cost of network security routers is anticipated to hamper the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market. Moreover, less adoption of firewall router by small enterprises is also projected to hinder the growth of enterprise/business firewall router market during the forecast period.
Key players
The major key players for enterprise/business firewall router market are as follows
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
HP Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
AT&T Corporation
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global enterprise/business firewall router market is segmented as follows:
By Industry Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By End-User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
• In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609