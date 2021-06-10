3D CAD Software Global Market 2019: Key Players – Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc., Siemens PLM Software Inc., Oracle Corporation.

3D CAD Software Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “3D CAD Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global 3D CAD Software market, analyzes and researches the 3D CAD Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes

PTC Inc.

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bricsys NV

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

Schott Systeme GmbH

Graphisoft SE

Intergraph Corporation

SolidWorks Corporation

ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premise

Market segment by Application, 3D CAD Software can be split into

AEC

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Table of Contents

Global 3D CAD Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of 3D CAD Software

1.1 3D CAD Software Market Overview

1.1.1 3D CAD Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D CAD Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 3D CAD Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud

1.3.2 On-premise

1.4 3D CAD Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 AEC

1.4.2 Manufacturing

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Media & Entertainment

1.4.6 Others

2 Global 3D CAD Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 3D CAD Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Autodesk Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Dassault Systemes

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 PTC Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Siemens PLM Software Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Oracle Corporation.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Bentley Systems, Incorporated

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Bricsys NV

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Schott Systeme GmbH

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Graphisoft SE

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 3D CAD Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Intergraph Corporation

3.12 SolidWorks Corporation

3.13 ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd

4 Global 3D CAD Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global 3D CAD Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 3D CAD Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of 3D CAD Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of 3D CAD Software

5 United States 3D CAD Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States 3D CAD Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States 3D CAD Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States 3D CAD Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

