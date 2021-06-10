Acetone Market Consumption Analysis, Market Size, Guidelines Overview and Forecast by Trending Types and Application to 2024
The “Acetone Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Acetone business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Acetone Industry also provides granular analysis of the Acetone market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.
The market for acetone is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The acetone market is driven by many factors, such as dynamic economic development in Asia-Pacific region and a positive demand for MMA from the electronics industry.
– Growing usage in production of personal care & household products, as well as rising electronics industry in the Asia-Pacific region are augmenting the growth of the market.
– Increasing regulations by European commission on BPA is likely to hinder the market’s growth.
– Increasing usage by dermatologists is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.
Acetone Market by Top Manufacturers:
Analysis and Key Opportunities of Acetone Market Report: Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Acetone market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth
– MMA is a colorless liquid, soluble in most of the organic solvents except in water, and is the second largest market for acetone. MMA is widely used for various medical, dental and joint replacements procedures, and for other industrial applications.
– Moreover, MMA is majorly used to make polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plastics. MMA also witnesses further usage in various other applications, such as in the form of beads or pellets. The polymer form of MMA can be molded into a wide range of end-use products, such as rear-lights, lenses for glasses, and instrument consoles for vehicles and appliances.
– In the automotive industry, MMA is used in auto-glazing and for exterior car coating, as it is weather resistant and it protects from scratches. It is used in adhesives, coatings, and nail products.
– This wide range of usage in many end-user applications has driven the MMA market. The major consuming countries in the methyl methacrylate market are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.
– Hence, the growing demand from various industries in different countries is expected to increase the demand for acetone in the form of MMA application.
China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region
– China’s acetone market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate owing to the increasing demand for MMA, bisphenol-A, and solvents from various industries such as construction, electronics and automotive.
– China’s MMA supply is expected to increase in the year 2019 due to increase in upcoming plant capacities. Various manufacturers such as Wanhua Chemical has already introduced its 50,000 tons per year MMA plant in the year 2019. Additionally, Heilongjiang Zhongmen Longxin Chemical and Jiangsu Sailboat will be expanding their capacities at their respective MMA plant locations in 2019.
– Moreover, the production for bisphenol-A is expanding in China on the back of increasing demand for polycarbonates from construction, electronics, and automotive industries, amongst others.
– Such factors are driving the market for acetone in the country, which in turn is fuelling the demand from Asia-Pacific region.
