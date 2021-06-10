Acetone Market Consumption Analysis, Market Size, Guidelines Overview and Forecast by Trending Types and Application to 2024

The “Acetone Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Acetone business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Acetone Industry also provides granular analysis of the Acetone market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The market for acetone is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The acetone market is driven by many factors, such as dynamic economic development in Asia-Pacific region and a positive demand for MMA from the electronics industry.

– Growing usage in production of personal care & household products, as well as rising electronics industry in the Asia-Pacific region are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Increasing regulations by European commission on BPA is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Increasing usage by dermatologists is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Acetone Market by Top Manufacturers:

ALTIVIA Petrochemicals

LLC

BASF SE

Borealis AG

CEPSA Quimica SA

DowDuPont