Activated Carbon Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023

The global Activated carbon market accounted for USD 5,008.6 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 8,841.5 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Growing utilization of activated carbon in various industrial applications is expected to impel the growth of the market. Moreover, stringent government regulations to control mercury emissions is also a key factor propelling the growth of the global activated carbon markets.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of activated carbon market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Form

– Powdered Activated Carbon

– Granular Activated Carbon

– Other

By Application

– Liquid Phase Application

– – Water Treatment

– – -Drinking Water Treatment

– – – Wastewater & Sewage Treatment

– – – Groundwater Treatment

– – – Other

– – Food & Beverage Processing

– – Pharmaceutical & Medical

– – Mining

– – Other Liquid Phase Applications

– Gas Phase Application

– – Industrial

– – – Industrial Gas Stream Treatment

– – – HVAC

– – – Others

– – Motor Vehicles

– – Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Jacobi Carbon Groups

– Indo German Carbons Limited

– Carbon Activated Corporation

– Raj Carbon

– Cabot Corporation

– Calgon Carbon Corporation

– Kuraray Co. Ltd

– Donau Carbon GmbH

– Kureha Corporation

– Haycarb PLC

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Activated Carbon Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Activated Carbon Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Activated Carbon Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Activated Carbon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Activated Carbon Market 2017

7.2. Global Activated Carbon Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Activated Carbon Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Activated Carbon Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Activated Carbon Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Activated Carbon Market

Continue…

