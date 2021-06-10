Agricultural Drone Market Is Anticipated to Reach 28.6% CAGR Forecast 2018-2023

An agriculture drone is an aerial vehicle used in farming to increase crop production and monitor crop growth. This technology is used by farmers to gather a richer picture of their fields. According to KD market insights, the market is going to flourish at a CAGR of 28.6% during forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 4,630.7 million by 2023. Farmers are getting more aware of the benefits of drone leading to its popularity and growth in revenue.

Agricultural drone research provides a detailed analysis and the insights that are a sole reason behind the requirements of this technology in the market as well as present its current advantages and challenges that it is going to solve. The report provides the increasing demand for the latest technologies used in farming to minimize the crop production loss and increase the profit percentage. The report begins with an overview of agricultural drone market in terms of value. The overview section also includes current market trends, key industry players, market size and forecast projections.

Agricultural drone market is segmented by offering, application and by geography. The offering is sub-segmented as drone and software. The drone has been further split into fixed wing, hybrid, rotary blade, and others. The software has been divided into imaging, data management, data analytics, and others. By Application, it is further sub-segmented into field mapping and variable rate application. Field mapping is split into weed detection, crop health monitoring, and others. Likewise, variable rate application is further split as crop scouting, livestock and others.

The global countries are also covered in this research. It overviews the market of 2018-2023 and provides us the future forecast in the context of agricultural drone market. The industry is likely to grow because it will solve many agricultural farming problems. The geography covered in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada),Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East &and ; Africa).

The report reflects the current scenario and target objective of the agricultural drone market. The time period considered for the study is 2017 as the base year, 2018 as the current year, 2018-2023 as the forecasted year. The research provides detailed information about the key giants in the market and their strategies that helped the competitors in capturing the market landscape. The main competitors having profiles in the report are DJI Innovation, Aerovironment, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Precisionhawk, Parrot SA, Yamaha, Honeycomb Corporation, Agribotix, LLC, Skycision, Inc., Raptor Maps, Other Major & Niche Players.

The agricultural drone market provides wide coverage of industry players including the new product launch and market activities, SWOT analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis, Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, overview and executive summary, macroeconomic indicators that will impact the growth of the market.

In the end section of the report, a competitive dynamics has been provided which helps to know the competitors their target market even better. It also provides further break down the market data which helps the company to analyze various regions in the country, the region where the demand of the product is highest and will grow in the upcoming years, the plans, policies adopted in the market by the competitors to grow in the market and the major contribution in the market.

