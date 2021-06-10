Alcohol Tester and Drug Tester Equipment Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2019-2025

Alcohol Testers and Drug Tester equipment Market Forecasts indicates that markets at $1.6 billion will reach $4.7 billion by 2025. Growth comes as businesses and law enforcement agencies crack down on abuse of alcohol and drugs.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Alcohol Tester and Drug Tester Equipment market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Alcohol Tester and Drug Tester Equipment market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Alcolizer, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, AK Solutions and others

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Alcohol Tester and Drug Tester Equipment Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Alcohol Tester and Drug Tester Equipment across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

In the U.S. nearly half of road accidents are estimated to occur due to excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse. Similarly, the number of deaths soared by 26% in Britain due to drunk driving in 2012. Thus, alcohol enforcements remain a priority for governments across the globe. Governments of various countries are strictly enforcing safety laws and are heavily emphasizing on work safety issues. Moreover, they are compelling organizations, vehicle owners and others to install portable breath analyzers at their work places.

Law enforcement use of breathalyzers is helping decrease the number of accidents. For employers, alcohol abuse accounts for two thirds of all substance abuse complaints and depletes a similar percentage from the health care benefit budgets of American companies.

Table of Contents

Alcohol and Drug Testing Market Description and Market Dynamics Alcohol and Drug Testing Market Shares and Forecasts Alcohol and Drug Testing Breathalyzer Product Examples Breath Analyzer, Saliva Testers, Bio-Sensor Technology and International Regulations Breath Analyzer Company Profiles

