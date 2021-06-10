Aluminium Market 2019-2027: Top Key Players Alcoa Corporation, CHALCO, Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto, China Hongqiao Group

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Aluminium Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Aluminium market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Aluminium is one of the lightest metals weighing one-third of iron. Also, it is the third most abundant chemical element after oxygen and silicon on earth. Aluminum is rust-proof, ductile and malleable metal which does not magnetize and is a great electricity conductor making its use involved in almost all major industries from construction, aviation, automotive to food and energy.

The aluminium market owing to the functional properties of the metal and efficient processing using pressure both when hot and cold has played a key role in keeping the market opportunities on top. Besides, the technological advancements and development of new aluminium alloys are expected to further boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Aluminium Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Aluminium Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Aluminium across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The global aluminium market is segmented on the basis of end-user and processing methods. With respect to end-user, the aluminium market is segmented into transport, building and construction, electrical engineering, consumer goods, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and other. On the basis of processing method, the aluminium market is segmented into flat rolled, castings, extrusion, forgings, pigments & powders, rod & bar.

The global players operating in The Aluminium Market profiled in the report covers:

1. Alcoa Corporation

2. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO),

3. Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto

4. China Hongqiao Group Ltd.,

5. China Power Investment Corp. (CPI)

6. East Hope Group Company Limited,

7. Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC,

8. Norsk Hydro ASA

9. Rusal

10. Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

