Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific Projected to Register 8.6% CAGR to 2020 – Merck & CO., Pfizer, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, disposable income of individuals, increasing popularity of biologics and better healthcare access. Increase in the number of autoimmune and respiratory diseases, new drugs in development pipeline and increased usage of OTC NSAIDs are the major factors driving the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory market. Moreover, increasing awareness of anti-inflammatory biologics and favorable government initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market during the analysis period. Factors, such as side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and uncertain patent legislations, i.e., compulsory licensing in India would continue to impede the market growth.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012661



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Pfizer, Inc.,

AbbVie, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Merck & CO., Inc.,

Novartis AG,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Eli Lily and Company,

AstraZeneca PLC

Amgen.

The industry is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class and geography. The indications considered in this report include arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases. Among indications, arthritis was the dominant segment accounting for 41.3% of the APAC anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in 2014 and holds potential for growth during the forecast period. Anti-inflammatory biologics are the most preferred drugs for treatment of arthritis.

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory biologics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids. Anti-inflammatory biologics holds the largest share among drug classes accounting for around 50% share of the market, and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into six countries namely Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and others. Among these countries, Japan holds the largest share in the industry; however, China is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Major market players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, indication expansions and product launches to expand their market presence. In 2014, Novartis got marketing approval for the drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) in Japan for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. The company has filed new patents to overcome the issues of patent expiries of their existing drugs and to gain a prominent market share.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during 20142020 that assist in identifying and capitalizing on the prevailing market opportunities

Exhaustive analysis of the market by product type helps in understanding the types of therapeutics and their categories that are currently being used to gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of anti-inflammatory therapeutics helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the industry has been provided

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of internal environment of leading companies for strategic decision-making

The country-wise analyses of market conditions have been provided in this report

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012661

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The Asia-Pacific Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market is segmented below:

BY INDICATION

Arthritis

Respiratory diseases

Multiple sclerosis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Other inflammatory diseases

BY DRUG CLASS

Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

BY GEOGRAPHY

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Other APAC countries

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876