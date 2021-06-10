Artificial Blood Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Artificial Blood Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 97 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

Artificial blood, also called oxygen therapeutics or hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers, offer the promise of new life-saving medical treatments.

Artificial blood or synthetic blood and blood products are the alternatives to the blood transfusion to replace the blood. It fulfills and replicates the normal functions of the body. Artificial blood is infused in the traumatic injuries and other disease conditions for the transportation of carbon di oxide and oxygen across the body.

In 2018, the global Artificial Blood market size was 2750 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.8% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dextro-Sang Corporation

BioPure Corporation

Sangart

Northfield Laboratories

Baxter International

Dentritech

FluorO2 Therapeutics

Nuvox Pharma

Alpha Therapeutic Corporation

HemoBioTech

Artificial Blood market size by Type

Human Blood

Synthetic Blood

Animal Blood

Artificial Blood market size by Applications

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs)

Perflurocarbon Emulsions (PFCEs)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Blood status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Blood development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Blood are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

