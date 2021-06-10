Artificial Retinal Implants Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size And Forecasts Up To 2025

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Artificial Retinal Implants Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 97 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

Artificial retina is a device which consists of an array of microelectrodes. The device is implanted into the eyes of people who are blind due to retinal diseases. The development of artificial retina is to restore limited vision that enables people to read during mobility and to recognize individuals.

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for artificial retina. Moreover the European market is also growing and second largest market for artificial retina. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the artificial retina during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the artificial retina market.

In 2018, the global Artificial Retinal Implants market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SECOND SIGHT (US)

Nano Retina (Israel)

Retina Implant AG (Germany)

PIXIUM VISION (France)

Bionic Vision (Australia)

Artificial Retinal Implants market size by Type

Epiretinal Implants

Subretinal Implants

Artificial Retinal Implants market size by Applications

Eye Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Retinal Implants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Retinal Implants development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Retinal Implants are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

