Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market is estimated to reach $49,893 million by 2022

The global automotive electronic control unit (AECU) market is estimated to reach $49,893 million by 2022 from $32,054 million in 2015. The global AECU market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for automotive, developments related to manufacturing of low-cost ECUs, and rise in demand for advanced features in vehicles. The market growth is driven by rise in demand for electric & hybrid electric vehicles and need for advanced driver assistance features. However, increase in complexity of automotive ECU hampers the market growth.

Key players operating in the market includes Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK)

The market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Application and Geography. On the basis of technology the market is categorized into Transmission Control System, Engine Management System, Antilock Braking System, Climate Control System, Power Steering System, Airbag Restraint System and Body Controls System. Based on application the market is segmented into Utility Vehicles, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. While by Geography the market is divided into North America, U.S., Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Key Findings of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market:

In 2015, power steering system segment led the overall AECU market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Passenger car segment dominated the market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

