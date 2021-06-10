Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market Key Players: Toyota, Volkswagen Group, Hyundai, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki, Diamler, BMW

A fresh report titled “Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Automotive aftermarket industry is witnessing various major disruptions such as changing consumer preferences, shifting competitive dynamics and digitization. Various new players are entering automotive aftermarket and established players are changing their business strategies to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Industry Insights

The global automotive service, maintenance & repair market accounted for USD 425.4 Billion in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 562.7 Billion by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/26

Growth Drivers

Factors such as increasing sale of vehicles and rising average driving miles are expected to foster the growth of automotive service, maintenance & repair market. According to OICA, total sales of passenger cars accounted to 7,08,49,466 in 2017 and represented a growth of 1.9% as compared to 2016. Apart from this, increasing fleet of old vehicles is resulting in increased demand for automotive service, maintenance and repairs. Further, burgeoning middle-class population coupled with increasing disposable income in developing nations is positively impacting the growth of market. In major urban cities across the world, high spending on household transportation budgets has been observed which has led to rapid rise in middle-class vehicle ownership. This increasing sale of passenger car will bring healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Favorable government agencies regulations regarding pollution emission are also favoring the growth of the market. These stringent government regulations have swayed automotive aftermarket and replacement market. China, India, Japan, U.S., Germany and U.K. are believed to be key contributors to the growth of automotive service, maintenance & repair market during the forecast period.

Passenger cars, one of the segments analyzed in this report, showcase highest growth rate and is anticipated to grow over CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive service, maintenance & repair market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offerings

– Maintenance

– Service

– Repair

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Service Provider

– Authorized Automotive Repair Shop

– Independent Automotive Repair Shop

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Toyota

– Volkswagen Group

– Hyundai

– General Motors

– Ford

– Nissan

– Honda

– Suzuki

– Diamler

– BMW

– Other Major & Niche Players

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/automotive-service-maintenance-repair-market-2017

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market

3. Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2018-2024)

9.Global Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

9.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

10.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11. Global Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Segmentation Analysis, By Service Provider

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

11.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.1. By Offering

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

12.2.1.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.1.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.1.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.2.2.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Service Provider

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

12.2.3.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.3.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.2.4.3.1. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.1. By Offering

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

12.3.1.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.1.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.1.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.2. By Vehicle Type

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.3.2.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.3. By Service Provider

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

12.3.3.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.3.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.1. By Offering

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

12.4.1.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.1.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.1.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.2. By Vehicle Type

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.4.2.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.3. By Service Provider

12.4.3.1. Introduction

12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

12.4.3.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.3.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.1. By Offering

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

12.5.1.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.1.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.1.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.2. By Vehicle Type

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.5.2.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.3. By Service Provider

12.5.3.1. Introduction

12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

12.5.3.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.3.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.1. By Offering

12.6.1.1. Introduction

12.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

12.6.1.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.1.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.1.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.2. By Vehicle Type

12.6.2.1. Introduction

12.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.6.2.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.3. By Service Provider

12.6.3.1. Introduction

12.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

12.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

12.6.3.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.3.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.4. By Country

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/26

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com