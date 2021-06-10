Autonomous Vehicle Market Report 2018- 2027- BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Groupe SA, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Tesla, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen Group

The advent of self-driving cars is said to have a long-lasting impact on the vehicle ownership infrastructure and the automotive industry in the near future. Continuous developments in wireless communication technology and cellular communications have laid down a strong foundation for the overall development of the autonomous vehicle market. Automotive giants such as Tesla and BMW have led the advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry and have commercialized the production of semi-autonomous vehicles. The current features in the semi-autonomous vehicle include auto-pilot and self-parking among others.

Growing applications and advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, light detection and ranging, RADAR sensing and wireless communication technology are anticipated to drive the market for autonomous vehicles in the coming years. However, the less developed ecosystem infrastructure in the developing and under-developed economies is anticipated to pose a challenge in the growth of autonomous vehicle market. Further, increasing technological advancements in the communication infrastructure globally are expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the autonomous vehicle market.

The key players influencing the market are:

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Groupe SA

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity Alliance

The global autonomous vehicle market is segmented on the basis of autonomy level and application. Based on autonomy level, the autonomous vehicle market is segmented into Level-3, Level-4 and Level-5. On the basis of application, the autonomous vehicle market is segmented into Consumer, Robo Taxi, Self-driving Bus, Ride Hail and Ride Share.

Autonomous Vehicle Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Autonomous Vehicle Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Autonomous Vehicle market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Autonomous Vehicle market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Autonomous Vehicle market is provided.

