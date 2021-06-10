Bancassurance Market is Booming Worldwide | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Bancassurance is an agreement between a bank and an insurance company which allow the insurance company to sell its products to the bank’s client.Global Bancassurance Market is valued at approximately USD 1103 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bancassurance Market is continuously growing on surging rate in global scenario over the upcoming years.

Substantial driving factors of global Bancassurance market include enhancement in product portfolio of banks, higher economic growth and increasing middle class population. In addition, increase in mobile surfing and mounting penetration of internet are also anticipated to fuel the growth of market over the forecast years.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of global bancassurance market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Bancassurance market due to growing investment by European banks. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to improving product portfolios of banks and growing internet penetration in the region. The Latin America and Africa also witnessing significant growth in the upcoming years.

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

By Application:

Old

Adults

Children

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

