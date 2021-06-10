Biometrics in Government Market 2019 Size, Segments, Industry Growth and Global Trends by Forecast to 2025

Biometrics in Government Market Overview:

The Global Biometrics in Government Market is expected to reach USD 16252.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.09% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Over the last decade, there have been rapid developments in the biometrics.

The use of biometrics has been widely adopted in the government, especially for supporting law and enforcement agencies. The Biometrics in Government Market solutions adopted by government primarily include automatic fingerprint identification system (AFIS) for the processing, storing, and searching criminal records. In addition, the biometrics solutions have started being utilized in border control agencies, and e-passport and e-visa services.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players of global biometrics in government market are Gemalto NV (Netherlands), HID Global Corporation (US), Aware Inc (US), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), NEC Corporation (Japan), Jenetric GmbH (Germany), Innovatrics (Slovakia), IDEMIA (France), and id3 Technologies (France), among others.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8035

Segmental Analysis:

The global photo printing market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been classified as fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, iris recognition, face recognition, and voice recognition. The facial recognition segment was valued at USD 7.7 billion; it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. DNA analysis segment has registered the second highest CAGR. It is heavily used in forensic and healthcare biometric systems. Iris recognition uses pattern-recognition techniques to verify the identity of a person using the various colors and patterns present in the iris, which is unique to every individual. Voice recognition technology uses specialized software and systems to distinguish, identify, and authenticate the voice of the individual speaker.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into border control, public safety, e-passport, voter registration, latent fingerprint matching, national ID, E-visas, healthcare, and welfare. The border control segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. The e-passport segment accounted for the second-largest market in 2018. The public safety segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The biometric voter registration system allows to identify and enrol millions of voters quickly and without mistake. With the use of a biometric voter registration system, the possibility of election fraud is minimized, thereby accelerating the voter identification process. Latent fingerprints are one of the most important and widely used evidence in law enforcement and forensic agencies worldwide. National IDs with biometric identifiers were provided to the citizens of the Philippines to fulfill the legal documentation without birth records. Biometrics ID cards are mostly used in research institutions, government sectors, universities, and schools. Biometrics are used in e-visas to verify the identity of a traveler digitally by using a unique identification number and a digital signature.

Regional Analysis:

The global biometrics in government market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to dominate the biometrics in government market during the forecast period due to the adoption of biometrics by the North American countries is remarkably high and both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) are increasingly integrating a range of biometric technologies for immigration & border management, law enforcement, intelligence & counterterrorism, access control, and credentialing

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Gemalto was awarded a contract by the Canadian Department of National Defense to implement the company’s automated fingerprint identification system to increase security and reliability in the process of collection and verification of fingerprint records.

In November 2018, Crossmatch completed the contract of delivering 150,000 optical fingerprint modules for Bangladesh’s General Election Voter Registration.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biometrics-government-market-8035

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.3 Research objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

List of Tables

Table 1 List of Assumptions

Table 2 Comparative Analysis of Biometrics Recognition Types

Table 3 Global Biometrics in Government Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Global Biometrics in Government Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million

Table 5 Global Biometrics in Government Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Market Synopsis

Figure 2 Global Biometrics in Government Cagr (%), By Region, 2019–2025

Figure 3 Global Biometrics in Government Market: Market Structure

Figure 4 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 5 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]