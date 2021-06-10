Biotechnology Reagents Market 2019-2024 by Product Type, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Size, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis
Global “Biotechnology Reagents Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Biotechnology Reagents Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The biotechnology reagents market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include high R&D expenditure by biotechnology companies, increasing interest in stem cell research, and rise in the number of biotechnology firms.
– Stem cells are now being considered as a treatment option for regenerative and for lifesaving therapies. Research on the ethically sourced adult stem cells has been garnering popularity since 2010.
– The drug manufacturing companies have initiated stem cell research and several players in the pharmaceutical industry are using these cells to test the toxicity of drugs, which helps them to identify new therapies. These researchers and pharmaceutical companies are studying stem cells for basic research, toxicity test, drug discovery, and future applications.
– A wide range of reagents, such as stem cell culture media, laboratory reagents, etc., are necessary to meet the stem cell culture needs. With the booming stem cell research, the demand for biotechnology reagents is estimated to grow over the forecast period.
– Other factors that drive the market include an exponential rise of the biotechnology industry worldwide, significant investments by private players in R&D, and a rise in the number of market players.
– However, the reagents used for life science research usually involve high costs. Hence, the availability of the services that require reagents in the developing regions is often limited due to the high costs associated with reagents. To counter this issue, various measures are being undertaken, such as the manufacturing of low-cost reagents. Local development of reagents may become a time-consuming process, as most of the reagents manufactured by the local companies are likely to result in low-quality reagents.
– Therefore, high costs act as a barrier for the market studied. Stringent government regulations for the approval of reagents are also expected to lead to a fall in the demand for reagents and lack of skilled personnel to handle the reagents, thereby hampering the growth of the market studied.
Scope of the Report
The biotechnological reagents play a significant role in the age of rapid research, discovery, and publication in the industry and academic research purposes. There are several specialized studies that are being conducted in the healthcare-related facilities, where a lot of work happens around genes, proteins, peptides, antibodies, and cell lines, owing to which, the demand for biotechnological reagents becomes highly important.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Biotechnology Reagents Market by Companies
Key Market Trends
Chromatography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Analytical Reagents
Chromatography is a separation technique mainly used in drug discovery to validate the specificity, sensitivity, and purity of drugs. Chromatographic procedures have been largely used for analytical procedures and methods validation for drugs and biologics. Chromatographic techniques provide accurate results to validate characters, such as specificity, linearity, accuracy, precision, range, quantitation limit, and detection limit of various drugs. Chromatography reagents are used in a variety of applications, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ion chromatography, flash chromatography, and complexometric titration. These reagents provide more precise, cost-effective separations, superior reproducibility, and accurate results in all forms of analytical chromatography. Since the chromatography techniques are well-established across the world, the demand for their reagents are consistently high for various pathological and academic purposes.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Dominate in the Forecast Period
North America dominates the biotechnology reagents market and incurs the highest expenditure for global R&D. The United States accounted for the largest share in 2019. The North American segment is on a rise, due to various ongoing research in biological sciences, considerable investments by various biotechnology companies, and the consistently increasing utilization of biotechnology reagents in the market. Owing to the ongoing research and outsourcing activities in the field of life science, Asia-Pacific also has lucrative opportunities for growth over the forecast period.
No. of Pages: – 115
