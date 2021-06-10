Birth Control Implant Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026

Birth control implants are devices that are highly effective in preventing pregnancy for a short period. These implants are placed sub-dermally and contain progestin, release of which stops ovulation. It also leads to thickening of the vaginal fluid that avoids fertilization by preventing sperms from reaching the egg. It also causes thinning of uterine lining that makes it difficult for the fertilised egg to attach onto it. Birth control implants are reversible contraceptive birth controls and have very low failure rate and if properly placed are able to avoid pregnancy for three years.

The insertion and removal of the Birth control implants are done by healthcare professional after taking into consideration several other implications such as, history of blood clots, pregnancy, diabetes, breast cancer and heart, liver or kidney problems. These Birth control implants are also often associated with certain side effects such as headaches, acne or other pains.

The Birth control implants now available are of single rod devices containing progestin, however, the first contraceptive implant that was developed and marketed as Norplant consisted of 6 rods. With further studies and researches, a 2-rod system that contained levonorgestrel with name Jadelle was eventually approved by FDA but was not, however marketed in United States. Later, in 1988, a single-rod implant containing etonogestrel, named Implanon entered the international market of birth control and was widely accepted for its convenience and better results. The 6 rod system was inconvenient and had difficulty with insertion and removal and thus was eventually removed from the US market. The 2-rod implant that was easier and better than 6-rod implants has been registered in 11 countries for birth control. The Birth control implants maker, Merck & Co. is phasing out its product Implanon and replacing it with its own another product Nexplanon. This

Based on the product type, the Global Birth control implant market is segmented into the following:

Two rod birth control implants

Single rod birth control implants

Multiple rod birth control implants

Based on the End-User, the Global Birth control implants market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Maternity care centers

The Birth control implants market is a steadily growing market owing to the rise in awareness among people for birth control measures. The rise in the number of people undergoing treatments and the steady increase in the procedural volume implies that the market will be pushed further up in the forthcoming years. With not much competitors and products in the birth control implants market, the established key players have an added advantage. Technological innovations will keep driving the birth control implant market. However, the regulations related to the approval of the Birth control implants tend to restrain the market. The cost of these birth control implants and their inability for protection against STD’s act as another drawback. Advancements such as Nexplanon, which was launched in 2011 by Merck & Co. at United States. The Worldwide sales of Birth control implants by Merck & Co., that consist of Implanon and Nexplanon rose to $588 million in the year 2015 which indicates a 17% increase compared to 2014. This implies that these birth control products have a higher demand in the United States and the emerging markets. The birth control implant Jadelle, was developed and licensed by The Population Council. Further research and development activities pertaining to birth control implants are being undertaken with partnership with WomanCare Global. In 2016, Bayer announced its birth control implant Jadelle will be available at half the price until 2023, in order to cater to the needs of the poor. Thus, focusing and expanding its customer base to the emerging economies. Other birth control implants, such as Nesterone™ and Capronor™ comprising of different progestins, and biodegradable rods, pellets or microcapsules are under developmental stages.

Geographically, Birth control implants is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAJ, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Birth control implants due to rising awareness about the better results, hence a proportional increase in treatment procedures. The emerging regions are also anticipated to attain higher growth in the forecasted period for birth control implants market.

The players in Birth control implants market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG,

