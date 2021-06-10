Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Professional Survey Report; Industry Growth, Shares, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The “Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry also provides granular analysis of the Bladder Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The North American bladder cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market are expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing awareness about bladder diseases and available therapies, innovations in drug development, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Based on the data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer among males and the ninth leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Historically, bladder cancer has been associated with low patient awareness. Smoking has a high correlation with bladder cancer and this association is mostly unknown to the general public. However, in recent years, the awareness regarding bladder diseases and their management has drastically improved, particularly in developed nations. Also, the rise of immunotherapy therapies in cancer treatment has rekindled interest in eligible patients as it is a recently developed treatment modality, and has lower side-effects when compared to radiation therapy and chemotherapy, which are conventional therapeutic options in bladder cancer management. Therefore, the increasing awareness about bladder cancer and related therapies is fuelling the growth of the North American bladder cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. Apart from these, factors like the increasing healthcare expenditure and innovations in novel drug development are also contributing to the growth of this market.

However, the accuracy of diagnostic tests like urine cytology for identifying bladder cancer is considerably low, particularly in asymptomatic patients with no history of bladder cancer. The symptoms for bladder cancer, like with most other cancers, manifest completely only in advanced stages and early stages have no peculiar symptoms, which can assist in patient differentiation. The high rate of failure in the early detection of bladder cancer is a direct outcome of this limitation. Therefore, the asymptomatic nature of bladder cancer is restricting the growth of the North American bladder cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. Apart from these factors, the increasing number of patent expiries of onco-drugs is also limiting the growth of this market.

Bladder cancer arises from the epithelial lining of the urinary bladder. It is the ninth most common cancer worldwide, with the highest recurrence rate of any malignancy. There has been development over the past ten years in bladder cancer, with a huge void of unmet needs.

