Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis, Size, Share, Market Growth and Dynamics Forecast To 2023

Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is expecting a high growth over the coming future. This is due to increasing number of patients with different types of cancer. Over 100 types of different has been cancer registered, so far. In terms of treatment, limited number of treatments are available in the market.

Cancer immunotherapy is expecting to make a huge development over the given period due to its various advantages. Immunotherapy is more effective than other available therapy. The market is majorly driven by increasing cancer population across this region. Increasing smoking population and rising consumption of alcohol have led to increase the number of lungs and liver cancer, which has spurred the growth of the market. However, long time for approval, high cost of treatment, and many side effects may slow the market growth.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type of

therapy

application

end users

On the basis of type of therapy, the market is segmented into

monoclonal antibodies

cancer vaccines

immunomodulators,

others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as

lung cancer

blood cancer

melanoma

breast cancer

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into

hospitals & clinics

research laboratories

cancer institute,

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Regional Analysis

On the regional basis, Asia Pacific immunotherapy market is dominated by China owing to the presence of huge technological advances, increasing prevalence of cancer, and increasing government support. Beside this developing healthcare sector and increasing expenditure in healthcare have attracted many of the manufacturers to this region. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in per capita income in countries like India and China have a fastest growing countries in the market.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Key Players

As no absolute treatments are available for the treatment of cancer many manufacturers are investing in research & development to identify the novel drug against cancer. And this provides a wide range of opportunities for the development of market across the world. Beside this the key challenge for the manufacturers is to provide a cost-effective treatment to the people.

The key players for the cancer immunotherapy market:

Amgen, Inc. (US),

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US),

Eli Lilly and Company (US),

AstraZeneca Plc. (UK),

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

Pfizer, Inc. (US),

Merck & Co., Inc. (US),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US),

Janssen Biotech, Inc. (US),

Sanofi (France),

AbbVie Inc. (US),

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan),

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (US)

Immunomedics (US)

