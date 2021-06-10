Cannabis Market Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 : Top Key Players like Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Cannabis Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Cannabis market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Cannabis belongs to the cannabaceae family. Cannabis is also known with other names such as grass, pot, hash, weed, reefer, dope, herb, mull, buddha, ganja, joint, stick, buckets, cones, skunk, hydro, yarndi, smoke and hooch. Cannabis has long been used as vegetables and as juice, medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis is basically a drug that is obtained from Indian hemp plants named cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. There are different forms of cannabis available such as marijuana, hashish and Hash oil. Some species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing. Cannabis is used for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful to help conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy and asthma.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Cannabis Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Cannabis Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Cannabis across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

Cannabis has started gaining popularity worldwide due to rising demand among consumers and increasing legalization of recreational or medical marijuana in various countries. The increasing number of companies operating in the cannabis market is expected to bolster the quantity and variety of products reaching the end users. Moreover, growing medicinal application of cannabis coupled with increasing legalization of cannabis are the key factors driving the cannabis market. However, a complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis is the factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the projected period. Product development through research and novel product delivery solutions provides a developing potential for the market players in the near future.

The global cannabis market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and compound. Based on product type the global cannabis is divided into, flower, concentrates and others. Likewise, on the basis of application the market is categorized into, medical and recreational. The medical segment is further bifurcated into pain management, neurological health management, mental health management and others. On the basis of compound, the global cannabis market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD.

