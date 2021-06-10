Carbon Black Market 2019-2024 by Key Regions, Market Size, Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Opportunities

The “Carbon Black Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Carbon Black business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Carbon Black Industry also provides granular analysis of the Carbon Black market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The market for carbon black is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the tire industry in North America and Asia-Pacific and increasing market penetration of specialty carbon black. Substitution by Silica and environmental concerns associated with the manufacturing of carbon black are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Tire and industrial rubber product application dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Carbon black is one of the reinforces that frequently used in tire industry owing to its effect on mechanical and dynamic properties of tires. . It is used in various formulations with different rubber types to customize the performance properties of tires. It is used in various formulations with different rubber types to customize the performance properties of tires.

Increasing requirement for UV protection and conductive properties in plastics is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.

Carbon Black Market by Top Manufacturers:

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd

Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)

Cabot Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)