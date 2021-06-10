Cash Logistics Market Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 13.80% by 2022 – Prosegur, G4S, Brinks, Loomis, GardaWorld

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Global CASH LOGISTICS Market”, the report classifies the this market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cash Logistics Market and Analysis By Segment (Cash In Transit, Cash Management), By End User (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, India and China.

“Global Cash Logistics Market: Analysis By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), By End Use (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 13.80% during 2017-2022.

Company Analysis-G4S, Prosegur, Brinks, Loomis, GardaWorld

The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

The report titled, “Global Cash Logistics Market: Analysis By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), By End Use (Retail, Financial Institutions, others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Cash Logistics Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global cash logistics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-Cash Logistics Market

Analysis By Segment

-Cash In Transit

-Cash Management

Analysis By End User

-Financial Institution

-Retail

-Others

Table of Content:

Introduction Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast North America Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast US Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast Mexico Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast Europe Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast Germany Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast U.K. Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast Spain Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast APAC Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast India Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast China Cash Logistics Market: Growth & Forecast Market Dynamics Market Entry Strategies-Five Forces Porter Analysis Competitive Landscape

15.1. Region Wise Company Shares 16. Company Profiles

16.1. Prosegur

16.2. Brink’s

16.3. G4S

16.4. GardaWorld

16.5. Loomis

