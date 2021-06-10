Clinical Electrophoresis Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026

Electrophoresis is a technique used to separate charged particles like DNA, RNA, and proteins by its size or charge. Different types of electrophoresis system are available is the market. It is used in routine clinical laboratories because of its specific application. It is widely used in molecular biology, biochemistry, and biomedical research. It is highly efficient technique for protein analysis and only method of separation for blotting procedure. Electrophoresis is used for both quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Electrophoresis is the method of separation where the molecules migrate due to applied electric field. The molecules migrate towards oppositely charged electrode under the influence of electric field. Sample is injected into the wells of the permeable matrix placed on electrophoresis plate. The gel matrix can be of different materials such as paper, cellulose acetate, polyacrylamide gel, agarose gel or starch. Polyacrylamide gels are mainly used for the separation of proteins, known as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE). In clinical diagnosis cellulose acetate electrophoresis is an important technique. The positive charge molecule move towards the cathode and negatively charge molecules move towards the anode. Movement of the charged particle is influenced by its molecular weight, due to which different bands appear after the process.

In clinical diagnosis cellulose acetate electrophoresis is an important technique and is used for Serum Protein Analysis, Haemoglobin Analysis, Lipoprotein Analysis and Others. In specialized laboratories, the highly sophisticated electrophoretic technique should be installed to resolve the problems encountered in clinical medicine.

Factors driving the growth of electrophoresis market are the collaboration between major market players and academic institutions, funding for research in electrophoresis technique, increasing focus on next-generation sequencing technique and others. Factors that are restraining the growth of the electrophoresis market during the forecast period include expensive electrophoresis apparatus, time-consuming technique and requires the skilled person. Shortly, an electrophoretic technique will be continued to be used in clinical laboratory and medical science.

The global clinical electrophoresis market is segmented on basis of electrophoresis types, application, end user and geography:

Segment by Electrophoresis Types

Slab electrophoresis

Zone electrophoresis

Paper electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis

Isoelectric-focusing

Immune-electrophoresis

Capillary electrophoresis

Segment by Application

Serum Protein Electrophoresis

Lipoprotein Analysis

Determination of Serum Protein Phenotypes and Micro heterogeneities

Diagnosis of Haemoglobinopathies and Haemoglobin A1c

Genotyping of Proteins

Small Molecules (Drugs, Steroids) Monitoring

Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis

Urine Analysis

The Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases by Western Blotting

Identification of Microorganisms

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Clinical laboratory

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industry

Research/ Academic Institutes

Based on the electrophoresis types, clinical electrophoresis market is segmented into slab electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis. Slab electrophoresis is further segmented into zone electrophoresis, Isoelectric-focusing and Immune-electrophoresis. Zone electrophoresis is sub-segmented on the basis of paper electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis. Based on the end user, global clinical electrophoresis market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratory, pharmaceutical and biological industry and research/academic institutes. Hospital segment is expected to dominate the global clinical electrophoresis market.

On the basis of regional presence, global electrophoresis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global clinical electrophoresis market due to the stringent regulations regarding pharmaceutical manufacturing and focusing on research and development in diagnostics.

Some of the major players in clinical electrophoresis market are Cleaver Scientific Ltd, Helena Laboratories, Bio Group Medical System, BPC Biosed srl P.Iva, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Sage Science, Hamilton Company and others.

