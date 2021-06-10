Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size & Forecast by 2024: Manufacturers, Technological Analysis, Revenue, Growth Rate

The “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Continuous Glucose Monitoring business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry also provides granular analysis of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

– North American continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market (Hereafter, referred to as market studied) is expected to record a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period, with revenue of USD 1175.50 million in the year 2019.

– The countries in the North

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by Top Manufacturers:

Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices are Slowly Gaining Market Share.

– CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

– The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

– Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

– This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies like cell phone integration, helps the CGM market to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The United States will Maintain Dominance in the Market.

– In the studied market, the United States accounts for the close to 97.44% of the market value in 2019, with the highest CAGR of 27.18%.

– Due to the adaptability of new technology and the high prevalence of diabetes population, the United States dominates the market, among other countries.

– It is imperative that the CGM devices used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow.

– For the cost categories analyzed, care for people with diagnosed diabetes adds up to USD 1 in every USD 4 spent for health care in the United States, and more than 50% of that expenditure is directly accountable to diabetes. The type 1 diabetic population in the United States is anticipated to cross 1.29 million by 2024.

