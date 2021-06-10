Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Register a Hugh Growth In Healthcare Industry by 2021 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM systems are a type of glucose monitoring devices that function by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route. The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in the interstitial fluid or in the blood and results are transmitted via a transmitter to a receiver/monitor that displays the results. CGM systems have emerged as an integral part of diabetes management owing to its several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices. Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial to avoid any diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop ‘artificial/bionic pancreas’. Therefore, developing novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of several glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. CGMS offer a wide range of applications across all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs and home healthcare) and geographies. Thus, CGMS market shows lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Medtronic Plc.

Dexcom Inc.

Abbott Diabetic Care (Abbott Laboratories)

Animas Corporation

Echo Therapeutics

Insulet Corporation

Glysens Inc.

Senseonics, Inc.

The global CGMS market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2021 registering a CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable and smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and ‘smart’ diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), would result in larger adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.

The market is categorized based on components, customer segments, end-user demographics and geographic regions. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market primarily due to the recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life and bulk purchases. CGMS are deployed primarily by the diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, increasing usage of CGMS across the hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has been observed. The CGMS devices market by age demographics is categorized as juveniles, Gen X and geriatrics.

Detailed geographical analysis and segmentation is provided at country-level per-region-North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Germany and others), Asia-Pacific (India, China and Australia) and LAMEA (Gulf Cooperation Council). Key market players include Medtronic plc, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Diabetes Care, Animas Corporation, including others. The major strategies adopted by the market players across geographies are collaborations, product launches and approvals. Collaborations in the regions focus on innovation, distribution and commercialization of the devices.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth and country-level analysis within all the geographic regions would provide a clear understanding of current and future trends in the CGMS market

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the CGMS market is provided

The report covers detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2021, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

A detailed SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within CGMS market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behavior of market

Key market players within the CGMS market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the global CGMS market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The CGMS market is segmented based on components, customer segments, end-user demographics and geography (country-level).

Global CGMS Market – by Components

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated insulin pumps

Global CGMS Market – by Customer Segments

Diagnostics/Clinic

ICUs

Home Healthcare

Global CGMS Market – by End-user Demographics

Juveniles

Gen X

Geriatrics/undiagnosed

Global CGMS Market – by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Others

