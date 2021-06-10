Costus Root Oil Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

A collective analysis on ‘Costus Root Oil market’ by Persistence Market Research offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Costus is commonly called as kuth which is a related to species of thistle in the genus Saussurea and is native to South Asian countries. Costus root oil is also called as costus root absolute or kuth oil. Costus root oil is obtained from the herbaceous plant which contains yellow composite flowers growing in the Himalayan highlands. Costus root oil is one of the rare essential oil which is extracted by using steam distillation method from the dried and comminuted roots of Saussurea lappa species. Costus root oil is also extracted from another method known as a vacuum distillation extraction method. In this method, the resinoid which is extracted from the costus roots is dissolved in a solvent for the production of oil. The appearance of the costus root oil obtained from vacuum distillation method has high viscosity and is light yellow to brownish in color. Costus root oil contains essential ingredients such as sesquiterpenoid lactones, bergamotenal, costol, and alpha-ionone. Costus root oil has various properties such as bactericidal, antispasmodic, expectorant, antiviral, carminative, febrifuge, stomachic, hypotensive, digestive, stimulant, and other properties. Costus root oil is used for producing perfumes and personal care products.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16783

Global Costus Root Oil: Market Segmentation

The global costus root oil market is segmented on the basis of end use, applications, and region. The costus root oil market is segmented on the basis of end users such as cosmetic industries, food processing industry, and others. The costus root oil market is segmented on the basis of applications such as food & beverages, cosmetics, oriental perfumes, scented candles, confectionery, air fresheners, and others. Costus root oil is also used as a fixative and fragrance ingredient for the production of incense sticks, cosmetics, and perfumes. Costus root oil is also used as one of the flavoring agent in various food products such as soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, and confectionery. Hence, the global costus root oil market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Costus Root Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global costus root oil market is segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global costus root oil market. Increasing usage of costus root oil in cosmetics and perfumes, has strengthened the growth of global costus root oil market and hence is projected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Costus Root Oil Market: Growth Drivers

The global costus root oil market major driving factors are increasing demand for costus root oil in cosmetic industry for production of personal care products coupled with rising number of costus root oil based perfumes and scented candles are expected to represent a significant growth of the global costus root oil market over the forecast period. Costus root oil is used in applications such as body fragrances, bath oils, and others. Costus root oil is used in incenses, perfumes, lotions and personal care products. Costus root oil helps in strengthening immune system along with improving digestive tract problems. Costus root oil is also helpful in respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic coughs. Costus root oil also helps in healing skin inflammation. Costus root oil helps is curing severe ulcers. Costus root oil is blended with violet, sandalwood, rose, vetivert, and others for the preparation of perfumes and cosmetics.

Global Costus Root Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global costus root oil market include Natural Essential Oils, The Good Scents Company, SVAorganics, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited, Swanson Health Products, White Lotus Aromatics, The Essential Oil Company, Alfaherbs, NutriPlex Formulas Inc., Henan Ingredients Group Co. Ltd. and others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16783

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Costus Root Oil Market Segments

Costus Root Oil Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016 for Global Costus Root Oil Market

Costus Root Oil Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Costus Root Oil Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Global Costus Root Oil Market

Technology

Value Chain

Global Costus Root Oil Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for Costus Root Oil Market Includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights: