Demand for Furcelleran to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2017 – 2025

The latest research report on ‘Furcelleran market’ by Persistence Market Research presents a detailed analysis concerning market share, market valuations, revenue estimation, SWOT analysis, and regional spectrum of the business. The report further highlights key challenges and growth prospects of the market, while examining the business outlook comprising expansion strategies implemented by market leaders.

Market Introduction:

Furcelleran is the food additive which is a refined hydrocolloid that extracted from red seaweed are used as an emulsifier and stabilizer in food products. Furcelleran does not enhance the nutritional content of any food product. Furcelleran is present in several food products such as jam, pudding, jelly frosting, diabetic products, powdered laxatives, ice cream, toothpaste, candies, dressing, cheese and desserts. Furcellaran is composed of 3,6-anhydro-D-galactose (30-33%), D-galactose (46-53%) and sulfated portions of both sugars (16-20%). It is necessary to mention the use of furcelleran in the food item as people could be could be allergic to the red seaweed from which the food additive is extracted. Furcelleran is also known as furcellaria fastigiata gum which is used as a substitute for animal based gelatins in several food products. The food grade furcelleran is often mentioned in processed food ingredients as E407, which simply means it has been processed from seaweed.

Market Segmentation:

Furcelleran market is segment on the basis of application, function, end-use, and region. On the basis of application the market is segmented into dairy, bakery, confectionary, and others (toothpaste, diabetic products). Among all the segments, the use of furcelleran in the bakery and dairy segment is the most. The demand for furcelleran is also more as it acts as a thickening agent for food products. On the basis of function the market is segmented into emulsification, stabilization and thickening. Furcelleran is most commonly used for emulsification in the dairy industry. On the basis of industry the market is segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. According to the industrial usage, 90% of furcellaran is used in the food industry and the remaining amount of furcellaran goes to the pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. On the basis of region the furcelleran market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Furcelleran is divided into five different regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment North America is expected to be the leader of furcelleran market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for furcelleran. In terms of revenue Asia Pacific is also expected to be the leading contributor in the furcelleran market in the coming future.

Market Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing usage of furcelleran in the food industry where it is fused as an emulsifying and stabilizing agent. Increasing opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry as well as the cosmetic industry is also a key factor which is expected to drive the global furcelleran market. The applications in pharmaceutical products and cosmetics are: it is used for emulsion, suspensions and foams and also helps in the disintegration in tablets. Furcelleran is popular as it helps to protect the skin from sun, hence it is more used in the skin protecting creams which is expected to bolster the growth of the furcelleran market in the forecast period. Furcellaran is being developed to improve the quality of food. Furcellaran is used as a material for encapsulation of bioactive compounds, protecting them against degradation which is a factor that is expected to boost the growth of furcelleran market.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Furcelleran market are Nanjing Duolong Bio-tech Co.,Ltd., Shanghai QianYan Bio-technology Co., Ltd., Wuhan HongxinKang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. Est-Agar AS, Pharmachem Laboratories, and XI’AN KPC-CN BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD among others.

